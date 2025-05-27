Man City join chase for Man Utd, Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Spurs target

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Rayan Cherki from French giants Lyon this summer.

The Telegraph reports that Premier League clubs believe he has a low buyout clause and Cherki is on City’s shortlist for the 2025 summer transfer window.

Lyon star Rayan Cherki. Photo by Shutterstock.

Reports have suggested that the 21-year-old has a release clause in his contract of around £20-25 million.

The France Under-21 international midfielder has impressed for Lyon this season with 12 goals and 20 assists, but is expected to leave the Ligue 1 club this summer.

Football transfer odds have suggested that Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are joint favourites to sign Cherki, but that could now change.

Reports have previously reported that Manchester United and Tottenham were leading the chase for the exciting playmaker.

Arsenal, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also monitoring the situation closely.

With Bayern Munich, AC Milan, and Juventus also in the hunt, the battle for Cherki’s signature is heating up fast.