Man City reach agreement with Brazilian side for Aston Villa, Man Utd, Brighton and Liverpool target

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester City have reportedly reached an agreement in principle with Brazilian side Palmeiras for centre-back Vitor Reis.

Reports claim the two clubs have agreed on a fixed fee deal of £29.4 million, with no additional bonuses.

City and Palmeiras are working on the final details of the deal this morning.

The Brazilian youngster has already agreed personal terms with City over a long-term contract.

Ontheminute.com have previously reported of the interest from Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa in the highly-rated teenager.

Brighton, Liverpool, Benfica, Barcelona and Real Madrid have previously also been linked with the Brazilian defender.

