Newcastle United and Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement for Dan Ashworth’s switch to Old Trafford.

The Athletic reports that the two clubs have managed to break their stalement and reach an agreement.

Dan Ashworth will move to Manchester United and start working on the rebuilding of the club, while reporting to Sir Dave Brailsford.

The report does not state how much United have agreed to pay the Magpies to release Ashworth from his contract.