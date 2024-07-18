Man Utd agree terms with midfielder as negotiations ongoing over transfer fee

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.

Manuel Ugarte has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United in recent weeks and now things seem to be moving quicker.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that Ugarte is ‘more than keen to join Manchester United with immediate effect’.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that the midfielder has agreed on personal terms with United, with the player keen to play at Old Trafford despite the lack of Champions League football.

Manchester United are in contact with Paris Saint-Germain and negotiations over a deal are ongoing.