Man Utd and Bayern Munich scouts watch Malian wonderkid also linked with Liverpool and Ajax

Manchester United and Bayern Munich have joined a host of clubs showing strong interest in 18-year-old Malian midfielder Malick Junior Yalcouye, who plays for IFK Gothenburg.

Scouts from these top-tier clubs were present to watch Yalcouye in action during IFK Gothenburg’s 1-0 victory over Mjallby on Tuesday, according to Swedish newspaper Expressen.

Yalcouye, who joined from ASEC Mimosas in February, has quickly established himself as a key player despite the team’s struggles. His impressive performances have sparked a growing interest, with IFK Gothenburg anticipating a bidding war this summer.

IFK Gothenburg hopes to secure around 100 million Swedish kronor (£7.4million) for Yalcouye, which would make him the club’s most expensive player, surpassing the 50 million kronor received for Benjamin Nygren in 2019.

Besides Manchester United and Bayern Munich, clubs like Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, Liverpool, Bologna, and FC Copenhagen are also keen on the young talent in the 2024 summer transfer window.