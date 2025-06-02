Man Utd, Brighton, Brentford, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Spurs target to join Borussia Dortmund

Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham has reportedly decided to join German giants Borussia Dortmund.

German outlet BILD reports that Bellingham made the decision to join Dortmund today and the youngster has confirmed his decision to the club.

Bellingham has also informed Eintracht Frankfurt of his decision, with the German club also being keen on the youngster.

Borussia Dortmund are set to start talks with Sunderland to agree on a fee, with the Black Cats reportedly looking for around €30 million.

Manchester United, Brighton, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Tottenham have all been watching Bellingham closely ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window.

The Black Cats have a strong position in any talks over an exit, as Bellingham’s contract with the club expires in the summer of 2028.

The report suggests that scouts from Chelsea and Tottenham have also watched the highly-rated youngster this season.

Crystal Palace and Brentford have previously also been linked with the talented midfielder.