Man Utd closing in on agreement with Newcastle over Ashworth

Manchester United are reportedly growing in confident that they can agree a compensation fee with Newcastle United to appoint Dan Ashworth.

Teamtalk reports that Manchester United are confident that they can agree a compensation fee of about £10million for Ashworth.

Ashworth is in line to be appointed as United’s sporting director and the club is now confident that it can be done before the summer transfer window opens.

Newcastle United have confirmed that Ashworth has “commenced a period of gardening leave”, but reports have suggested that the Magpies could force him to wait two years to join Manchester United.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has admitted that he fears Ashworth could take transfer secrets with him to Manchester United.