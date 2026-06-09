Man Utd confident of beating Man City to £100m Nottingham Forest star

Manchester United are refusing to step away from the race for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, despite fierce competition from Manchester City.

The 23-year-old is valued at around £100m by Forest, but United believe they still have a real chance of winning the battle.

Old Trafford, Manchester United. Photo by Shutterstock.

According to The Guardian, United executives are optimistic they can convince Anderson to choose Old Trafford over the Etihad.

City have already seen an £80m bid rejected, while Forest remain in a strong position with the England midfielder under contract until 2029.

Anderson is expected to play a major role for England at the World Cup, which could only increase attention around his future.

United have already agreed a deal for Atalanta midfielder Éderson, but Jason Wilcox is still looking at further midfield upgrades.

Mateus Fernandes and Carlos Baleba are also on United’s radar, but Anderson appears the headline target.

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