Man Utd eye shock move for Argentina winger

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a shock move for Fiorentina winger Nico Gonzalez.

Spanish outlet Marca reports that United are considering making a move for the Argentina winger, who primarily plays on the right wing.

The 26-year-old scored 16 goals and bagged five assists for Fiorentina last season.

The potential arrival of Nico Gonzalez could be seen in connection with Brazilian winger Antony being linked with a move away from Manchester United.

Reports have suggested that Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr are lining up a £18million bid for United star Antony.