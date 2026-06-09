Man Utd eye shock move for Leeds Utd star

Manchester United are considering a surprise summer move for Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow as they look to reshape their options behind No.1 Senne Lammens.

The Red Devils are preparing for change, with Altay Bayindir expected to leave and Tom Heaton now 40 despite signing a new deal.

According to The Athletic, United are weighing up a move for Darlow, who is out of contract at Leeds this summer.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke. Photo by Shutterstock.

The 35-year-old finished last season as Daniel Farke’s first-choice goalkeeper and played an important role in helping Leeds stay in the Premier League.

Leeds are keen to keep Darlow and have offered him a new short-term deal. His influence in the dressing room is also highly valued at Elland Road.

United are also understood to be looking at Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone as another experienced option.

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