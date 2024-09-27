Man Utd finally gets approval for new signing

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester United have finally gotten Premier League approval over their signing of Chido Obi-Martin.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Martin “can now be considered a new Manchester United player” as the Premier League giants have received Premier League approval.

The report suggests that the Premier League’s 5-step process for approval of the move was concluded this morning.

The former Arsenal talent has already done his medical and signed a contract with Manchester United.

Chido Obi-Martin has shown impressive form at the youth level. The youngster represented Denmark in the 2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifiers, netting twice in three group stage games.

Obi-Martin’s move to Manchester United was already revealed in early July, but the process has taken almost two months to complete.

