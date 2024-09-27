Man Utd finally gets approval for new signing

Manchester United have finally gotten Premier League approval over their signing of Chido Obi-Martin.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Martin “can now be considered a new Manchester United player” as the Premier League giants have received Premier League approval.

The report suggests that the Premier League’s 5-step process for approval of the move was concluded this morning.

The former Arsenal talent has already done his medical and signed a contract with Manchester United.

Chido Obi-Martin has shown impressive form at the youth level. The youngster represented Denmark in the 2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifiers, netting twice in three group stage games.

Obi-Martin’s move to Manchester United was already revealed in early July, but the process has taken almost two months to complete.