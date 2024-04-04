Man Utd in talks over signing Nice defender

Nice defender Melvin Bard
Nice defender Melvin Bard. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester United are reportedly in talks with Nice defender Melvin Bard over a move in the summer transfer window.

Under the strategic direction of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS, Melvin Bard, known for his offensive prowess on the field, has emerged as a vital target for the Red Devils, according to Evening Standard.

With an impressive season in Ligue 1, the 23-year-old Frenchman is on the cusp of his national team debut.

Manchester United’s shift towards prioritizing a left-back is attributed to injury setbacks faced by Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, contrasting the satisfactory performances from right-backs Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The anticipated transfer aligns with Ratcliffe’s broader vision for United, further underscored by the club’s move to appoint Jason Wilcox, currently in gardening leave from Southampton, as a key figure in the summer’s recruitment efforts.

