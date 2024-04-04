Man Utd in talks over signing Nice defender

Manchester United are reportedly in talks with Nice defender Melvin Bard over a move in the summer transfer window.

Under the strategic direction of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS, Melvin Bard, known for his offensive prowess on the field, has emerged as a vital target for the Red Devils, according to Evening Standard.

With an impressive season in Ligue 1, the 23-year-old Frenchman is on the cusp of his national team debut.

Manchester United’s shift towards prioritizing a left-back is attributed to injury setbacks faced by Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, contrasting the satisfactory performances from right-backs Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The anticipated transfer aligns with Ratcliffe’s broader vision for United, further underscored by the club’s move to appoint Jason Wilcox, currently in gardening leave from Southampton, as a key figure in the summer’s recruitment efforts.