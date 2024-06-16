Man Utd join AC Milan and Dortmund in chase for Austrian wonderkid

Manchester United have entered the race to sign RB Salzburg’s talented striker Oghenetejiri Adejenughure, joining AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund in the pursuit.

According to the Express, United have initiated talks about a potential move for the 17-year-old, who impressed with four goals in four games for Austria at the recent Under-17 European Championship.

The young forward has attracted attention from top clubs due to his prolific form, scoring 16 goals in 20 games at the Under-18 level last season.

While Oghenetejiri Adejenughure is content in Salzburg, a compelling offer from Manchester United could persuade him to make a summer move, potentially accelerating his development and career trajectory.