Man Utd join Newcastle in race for Hoffenheim star

Manchester United have reportedly joined Newcastle United in the race to sign Hoffenheim attacker Bazoumana Toure this summer.

Africa Foot claims the 20-year-old has attracted serious attention after an impressive Bundesliga campaign, with Newcastle believed to have moved first.

Manchester United are now said to be pushing for the winger as they look to add more pace and unpredictability to their attack.

Toure has produced five goals and 12 assists for Hoffenheim, underlining his ability to create and finish from wide areas.

His explosive speed, power and direct style have made him one of the more exciting young attacking profiles in Germany.

Newcastle remain firmly in the mix and could offer a clear development pathway. United, though, have Champions League football and the financial strength to test Hoffenheim’s resolve.

The attacker is valued at around €40million, making this a potentially costly summer battle.