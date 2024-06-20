Man Utd legend closing in on Burnley move

Championship side Burnley are reportedly close to appointing Ruud van Nistelrooy as their new head coach.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reports that Van Nistelrooy is expected to succeed Vincent Kompany at Turf Moor this summer.

Kompany left Burnley at the end of last season following their relegation to the Championship. Kompany went on to join Bayern Munich as their new head coach.

Ruud Van Nistelrooy has most recently been in charge of PSV Eindhoven, but left the club in 2023, due to a reported ‘lack of support’.

The 47-year-old scored 95 goals in 150 appearances during his time at Manchester United.