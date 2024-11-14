Man Utd legend with brutal Garnacho verdict

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has issued a brutal verdict of Alejandro Garnacho after the Argentine did not celebrate scoring against Leicester.

Garnacho has received some criticism for his recent performances and did not start the Premier League clash against Leicester.

Keane made his verdict at this week’s Stick to Football podcast, which many regard as one of the best football podcasts.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane. Photo by Shutterstock.

“If you can’t celebrate a goal, there is something drastically wrong with this game,” Keane said on Stick to Football podcast.

“Whatever has gone on off the pitch for any player – it could be family stuff – you work all week, you’re playing the game to score a goal.

“When you score a goal, there should be nothing else on your mind. You’ve got fans who have travelled, paid fortunes to get there, and he’s (Alejandro Garnacho) on about people having a go at him.

“People make sacrifices to travel to watch Manchester United, he scores a brilliant goal, they are having a tough time – and if a younger player can’t enjoy scoring a goal for Man United, then get a job somewhere else.”