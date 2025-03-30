Man Utd lining up move for ‘next Erling Haaland’

Manchester United are keen on signing Austrian wonderkid Oghenetejiri Adejenughure, dubbed the “next Erling Haaland”.

The Daily Star reports that Adejenughure, an 18-year-old striker playing for Austrian club Liefering, has caught United’s attention after impressing scouts with his remarkable scoring ability.

Adejenughure earned widespread acclaim following standout performances at youth levels, particularly during the U17 European Championships. Austria’s national coach, Ralf Rangnick, recently invited him to train with senior players, highlighting his potential.

While United’s immediate priority is securing an established striker, Oghenetejiri Adejenughure represents a strategic investment for the future. Club management believes he could be acquired affordably yet become a significant asset.

However, competition for Adejenughure’s signature is expected. Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan have also shown interest, complicating United’s pursuit.

Under INEOS’s new ownership strategy, United has increasingly targeted young talents. Adejenughure could follow recent promising signings like Chido Obi Martin and Ayden Heaven.