Man Utd ‘lower asking price’ for Fulham, Spurs and Newcastle target

Manchester United have reportedly lowered their asking price for Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay.

The Athletic reports that United are now looking for a fee ‘in the region of £25million’ for McTominay.

McTominay has entered the final year of his contract and the club have previously demanded around £30million for the midfielder.

Fulham have already had multiple bids for Scott McTominay rejected, while Turkish giants Galatasaray are also reported to be interested in the midfielder.

Manchester United are looking to cash in on the midfielder if a suitable offer arrives as they are looking to bring in new midfielders before the transfer window closes.

United have been linked with a number of midfielders, including the likes of Wolves star Joao Gomes, Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge and Uruguayan ace Manuel Ugarte.