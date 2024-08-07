Man Utd could include Spurs, Fulham and Newcastle target in bid for Wolves star

Manchester United have reportedly shown an interest in midfielder Joao Gomes from Wolves.

The Daily Express reports that Gomes is ‘one of several players thought to be under consideration’ by Manchester United.

Gomes is reportedly valued at £60million by Wolves, something that could be a challenge for United, due to their limited transfer budget this summer.

The report suggests that United could attempt to drive down Gomes’ asking price by including Scott McTominay in a bid for the midfielder.

McTominay has long been linked with a move away from Manchester United, with clubs such as Tottenham, Newcastle, Southampton, West Ham and Fulham reported to have shown an interest.