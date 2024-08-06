Spurs join race for Newcastle, Southampton, West Ham and Fulham target

Tottenham have reportedly joined the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay this summer.

Multiple reports suggests that Spurs will enter the race for Scott McTominay after missing out on Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher has been strongly linked with a move to Tottenham, but now looks set to end up at Atletico Madrid instead.

Manchester United are reportedly looking for around £30million in order to be open to selling the Scotland international this summer.

Fulham have already seen multiple bids for McTominay rejected, with the last one being at around £23million.

The 27-year-old has also been linked with the likes of Newcastle, Southampton and West Ham in recent weeks.