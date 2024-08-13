Man Utd make move for Nottingham Forest star

Manchester United have reportedly ‘approached’ Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo’s agent over a potential move.

TNT Sports Brazil reports that United have made an ‘enquiry’ to sign the highly-rated midfielder.

Reports suggest that Forest would consider selling the midfielder for a fee of around €40million this summer.

Manchester United are looking to strengthen their midfielder after having already brought in a striker and now look set to complete the double signing of Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt.

United have been linked with a number of midfielders, including the likes of Wolves star Joao Gomes, Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge and Uruguayan ace Manuel Ugarte.