Man Utd make move for Nottingham Forest star

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester United have reportedly ‘approached’ Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo’s agent over a potential move.

TNT Sports Brazil reports that United have made an ‘enquiry’ to sign the highly-rated midfielder.

Reports suggest that Forest would consider selling the midfielder for a fee of around €40million this summer.

Manchester United are looking to strengthen their midfielder after having already brought in a striker and now look set to complete the double signing of Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt.

United have been linked with a number of midfielders, including the likes of Wolves star Joao Gomes, Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge and Uruguayan ace Manuel Ugarte.

