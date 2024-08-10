Man Utd to complete double swoop as defender set for exit

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set to complete his move to West Ham.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that negotiations between West Ham over a permanent deal for Wan-Bissaka are at an ‘advanced stage’.

Both clubs and player are hopeful that a deal can be agreed today with a medical planned for early next week.

The move is expected to lead to Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt joining Manchester United.

Plettenberg believes Mazraoui and Matthijs De Ligt will become United players before the end of August.

There have been positive and ongoing talks between Bayern and United for both players, with the Bavarian club keen on selling the pair.