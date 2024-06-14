Man Utd, Newcastle and Aston Villa target agrees Chelsea terms

Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement on personal terms with Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, according to TEAMtalk.

The Blues are prepared to pay above the odds to secure the talented winger, with a transfer fee likely to exceed his £60m release clause.

Olise, who previously attracted interest from Manchester United, Aston Villa, and Newcastle, has impressed despite injury setbacks.

The 22-year-old managed to score 10 goals and provide six assists in just 19 Premier League matches last season, showcasing his potential.

Chelsea are looking to complete a deal to sign Michael Olise swiftly. Chelsea’s willingness to pay a substantial fee upfront, coupled with structured payments, indicates their determination to bring Olise to their squad in the 2024 summer transfer window.