Man Utd outcast agree terms for Besiktas escape

Altay Bayindir looks increasingly close to bringing his Manchester United spell to an end, with the goalkeeper now moving towards a return to Turkey.

The 28-year-old has struggled to establish himself at Old Trafford and a summer departure is now gathering momentum as he searches for regular first-team football.

According to Fanatik, Bayindir has already agreed personal terms with Besiktas, putting the Turkish side in a strong position as they work to complete a deal.

That would mark a major step towards ending a frustrating period in England for the former Fenerbahce captain.

Bayindir arrived at United hoping to challenge for a bigger role, but opportunities have remained limited. A move back to his home country could now offer the fresh start he badly needs.

Talks between the clubs are still expected over a transfer fee, but the direction of travel appears increasingly clear.