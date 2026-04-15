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Home England Man Utd outcast agree terms for Besiktas escape

Man Utd outcast agree terms for Besiktas escape

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick
Manchester United manager Michael Carrick. Photo by Shutterstock.

Altay Bayindir looks increasingly close to bringing his Manchester United spell to an end, with the goalkeeper now moving towards a return to Turkey.

The 28-year-old has struggled to establish himself at Old Trafford and a summer departure is now gathering momentum as he searches for regular first-team football.

According to Fanatik, Bayindir has already agreed personal terms with Besiktas, putting the Turkish side in a strong position as they work to complete a deal.

That would mark a major step towards ending a frustrating period in England for the former Fenerbahce captain.

Bayindir arrived at United hoping to challenge for a bigger role, but opportunities have remained limited. A move back to his home country could now offer the fresh start he badly needs.

Talks between the clubs are still expected over a transfer fee, but the direction of travel appears increasingly clear.

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