Man Utd plan £55m swoop for Premier League star

Manchester United, under new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has earmarked the acquisition of a central defender as a key objective for the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Times reports that Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi has emerged as a primary target ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

Due to recurring injuries among United’s defensive line, including Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, the team has had to resort to makeshift solutions, highlighting the urgent need for reinforcements.

Guehi, who is currently recovering from knee surgery, is viewed as a vital addition, by Manchester United’s new technical director Jason Wilcox.

The 23-year-old England international, valued at £55 million by Palace, is also on Arsenal’s radar.

If United secures Guehi for the asking price, it would surpass the record £50 million paid for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, underscoring the club’s commitment to rebuilding under Ratcliffe’s stewardship.