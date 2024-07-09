Man Utd ponder shock move for Chelsea star

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell.

The Daily Mail reports that Ben Chilwell has emerged as a shock left-back candidate for Manchester United.

England and Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell. Photo by Shutterstock.

United are looking to strengthen their defensive department this summer and are looking for players in all the positions.

Luke Shaw has been struggling with injuries in recent years and United are looking to bring in competition for the left-back position.

United brought in Sergio Reguilon on a short-term loan spell last season, but the move was cut short after he failed to impress manager Erik ten Hag.