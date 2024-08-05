Man Utd ready to return for talks to sign duo

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to return for talks with Bayern Munich for Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that United are ready to return for talks after having their initial bid for the duo rejected.

Netherlands centre-back Matthijs de Ligt. Photo by Shutterstock.

Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui have both agreed contracts until June 2029 plus option for an additional year with Manchester United.

Rafaela Pimenta is the agent of both players and reportedly remains “confident” that a move can be done.

De Ligt has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United all summer, but latest reports suggest that the Premier League giants are keen on a double deal.