Man Utd receive boost in move for Blackburn striker

Manchester United have reportedly received a timely boost in their pursuit of Blackburn Rovers’ young talent Igor Tyjon.

The 16-year-old striker recently switched to a top-tier agency, a move that could facilitate his transfer, as reported by The Sun.

Tyjon has caught the eye of several clubs, but United are eager to bring him to Old Trafford. Despite his youth, Igor Tyjon has made a notable impact in Premier League 2, netting two goals in three matches for Blackburn.

Additionally, he has showcased his skills in the U18 Premier League and on the international stage with England’s U16 team, where he scored twice on his debut.

This change in representation signals Tyjon’s readiness for a move. With United’s new investor, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, advocating for a focus on players under 25, Tyjon fits perfectly into the club’s long-term vision.