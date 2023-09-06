Man Utd release statement in response to allegations aimed at Antony

Manchester United have released a statement in response to the domestic abuse allegations aimed at winger Antony.

United have come under pressure to drop the Brazilian player from their squad following accusations of physical aggression towards his former girlfriend.

Antony has responded claiming the accusations are “false”.

A club statement issued this afternoon reads:

“Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the Police are conducting enquiries.

“Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments.

“As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse.”