Man Utd set to sign Everton and West Ham target

Manchester United are poised to sign 16-year-old Australian right-back James Overy, beating out competition from Everton and West Ham, according to The Sun.

James Overy, who left Perth Glory last season, has sparked significant interest due to his promising talent.

The Sun also reports that the move is also a boost for Scotland, as Overy, who has Scottish heritage through his mother, is now closer to being eligible for national selection.

Previously, the logistics of flying him in from Australia were a significant hurdle for the Scottish Football Association.

Overy isn’t the only young talent Manchester United have secured recently.

They also signed 14-year-old Silva Mexes from Ipswich, son of Premier League legend Robert Earnshaw. Mexes, now part of United’s academy, has been given the prestigious No. 7 shirt.