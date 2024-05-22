Man Utd set to sign Reading wonderkid

Manchester United are set to secure the signing of Scotland Under-15s forward Camron Mpofu from Reading, aiming to bolster their academy for the future.

Born in Scotland, Mpofu moved to Berkshire with his family and joined Reading in 2021 after impressing during a six-week trial, according to the Daily Mail.

The young talent has attracted interest from several clubs due to his exceptional performances in youth football. Recently, he represented Scotland U-15s in matches against Spain and Hong Kong.

Camron Mpofu’s family is set to relocate to the north-west, with United hopeful that he will develop into a future star.

This strategic signing underscores United’s commitment to nurturing young talent and planning for long-term success.