Man Utd star turns down Bayern Munich move

Casemiro has reportedly declined a summer move to Bayern Munich after recent discussions with the German club, as reported by Brazilian outlet Trivela.

Initial talks have ended without an agreement, despite Casemiro’s initial interest.

The Brazilian midfielder reportedly rejected the move due to the financial package that was offered to him by the Germans.

According to Brazilian outlet Trivela, Casemiro is only willing to depart Manchester United if a move offers a substantial financial incentive and an attractive project.

Casemiro has in recent months been strongly linked with a €40m move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.