Man Utd told to axe Fernandes

Former England international Stan Collymore has urged Manchester United to sell Bruno Fernandes in the summer.

Fernandes made comments to DAZN Portugal earlier this week, hinting that he could leave United in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Collymore believes the comments gives a feeling that Fernandes does not believe in the new project being runed by the club’s new partial owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

“Very good player? Yes! — Captain material? Absolutely not,” said Collymore to Caught Offside.

“The fact that he hinted earlier this week that he could be up for a move away tells me that he doesn’t have the stomach for the fight, doesn’t believe in the future project and wants a bit of the easy life — something you just don’t ever get at United.

“For me, along with Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire and Antony he’ll be a poster boy for the era at United where promise was abundant but excuses and not delivering were the reality.

“Sell and move on!”