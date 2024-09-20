Man Utd with positive injury update

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag pointing at defender Leny Yoro
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag pointing at defender Leny Yoro. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester United have announced that left-back Tyrell Malacia is stepping up his comeback.

The Netherlands international took part in the warm-up part of Friday’s training session at Carrington, reports Manchester United on their official website.

Tyrell Malacia has had a long spell on the sidelines at Old Trafford with several injuries and United will be treating the 25-year-old carefully.

The Dutchman is progressing towards a return to full training and United recently confirmed that he was a member of their Europa League squad.

Malacia joined United from Feyenoord in 2022 and made 39 appearances in his first season at the club.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR