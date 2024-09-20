Man Utd with positive injury update

Manchester United have announced that left-back Tyrell Malacia is stepping up his comeback.

The Netherlands international took part in the warm-up part of Friday’s training session at Carrington, reports Manchester United on their official website.

Tyrell Malacia has had a long spell on the sidelines at Old Trafford with several injuries and United will be treating the 25-year-old carefully.

The Dutchman is progressing towards a return to full training and United recently confirmed that he was a member of their Europa League squad.

Malacia joined United from Feyenoord in 2022 and made 39 appearances in his first season at the club.