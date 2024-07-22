Napoli join chase for Leicester, Ipswich and Nottingham target

Napoli's new coach, Antonio Conte
Napoli's new coach, Antonio Conte. Photo by Shutterstock.

Napoli’s new coach, Antonio Conte, is reportedly keen on signing Alexis Saelemaekers, impressed by his performances during his loan spell at Bologna in the 2023-24 season.

According to TMW, Conte sees the 25-year-old Belgian as a valuable addition for the upcoming Serie A campaign.

Alexis Saelemaekers joined AC Milan in 2020 but struggled for game time under Stefano Pioli, leading to a loan move to Bologna, where he scored four goals in 30 league appearances.

Despite Bologna considering a permanent move, they re-evaluated their options after a managerial change.

Saelemaekers has also been strongly linked with a move to Leicester, Ipswich and Nottingham in recent weeks.

