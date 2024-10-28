Neville slams Michael Oliver over VAR involvement in controversial West Ham win

Pundit and Manchester United legend Gary Neville has slammed Michael Oliver for his involvement in awarding a controversial penalty in West Ham’s 2-1 win over United on Sunday.

On-field referee David Coote overturned his initial decision, not to give a penalty to West Ham, after VAR intervention.

The controversial decision resulted in a penalty goal by West Ham star Jarrod Bowen in stoppage time.

Experienced referee Michael Oliver was on VAR duty at Stockley Park and Neville refused to hold back when commenting on Oliver, Coote and PGMOL on one of the many football podcasts that he is on.

Neville stated on the Gary Neville podcast: “It’s (penalty) not right that one. Every team gets a bad decision but that wasn’t right.”

“The interesting thing was he must have watched it eight times when he went to the monitor. I’m screaming at the TV ‘he doesn’t think it’s a penalty’ but then he overturns his original decision,” he added.

“I think the pressure maybe of being sent over to the screen by Michael Oliver, a dominant referee, no-one likes to upset their superiors.

“I’m not sure David Coote was anywhere near thinking it was a penalty, and it was a big shock.”