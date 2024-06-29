Newcastle accept £33m bid for Aston Villa, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund target

Newcastle United have reportedly this evening accepted a bid from Brighton for winger Yankuba Minteh.

The reports suggests that the Magpies have accepted a £33 million bid for Yankuba Minteh, who has been strongly linked with an exit in recent days.

The 19-year-old impressed for Feyenoord while on loan to the Dutch side last season.

Newcastle are reportedly in need to sell players before July 1st in order to fall in line with PSR.

Minteh has also been linked with the likes of Aston Villa, Liverpool, Roma, Everton and Borussia Dortmund.