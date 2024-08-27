Newcastle and Crystal Palace target reaches agreement over Atalanta move

Atalanta and Leverkusen have reportedly reached an agreement over a permanent deal for Odilon Kossounou.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that there is a ‘total verbal agreement’ between Atalanta and Leverkusen.

Odilon Kossounou will join Atalanta on a one-year loan with an option to make the move permanent. The option could be turned into an obligation to buy, depending on certain requirements.

Atalanta have agreed to pay a €5million loan fee and with the total package believed to be at €30million, according to Plettenberg.

The 23-year-old is expected to have his medical on Wednesday.

The Ivorian has previously been strongly linked with the likes of Crystal Palace and Newcastle United.