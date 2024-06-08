Newcastle and Man Utd target keen on Premier League move

Sporting CP star Morten Hjulmand has expressed his ambition to play in the Premier League soon.

The midfielder’s impressive performances in Lisbon have caught the attention of top clubs, including Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Hjulmand, who joined Sporting CP last summer, has quickly established himself as a key player under manager Ruben Amorim. His solid displays have made him a crucial part of the team.

Morten Hjulmand told Tipsbladet: “I’d say that it is a destination (Premier League) I could see myself going to in the future. Whether it’s a dream, I don’t know. But it is a goal for me to play in the Premier League one day.”