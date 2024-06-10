Newcastle join Aston Villa in race for French midfielder

Newcastle United have entered the fray alongside Aston Villa for Lazio’s Matteo Guendouzi, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Despite Igor Tudor’s departure, Guendouzi’s future with Lazio remains uncertain ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

The former Arsenal midfielder had considered leaving if Tudor remained, due to their rocky relationship dating back to their time at Marseille. During Tudor’s brief tenure at Lazio, Guendouzi saw less game time, which fueled his desire to move.

Marco Baroni’s upcoming appointment as head coach has given Lazio hope of keeping Guendouzi. However, as La Gazzetta dello Sport reports, the French midfielder has not yet committed to staying at the Olimpico.

Aston Villa is reportedly ready to offer €25m for Matteo Guendouzi, while Newcastle has also shown keen interest.

Although Lazio is not eager to sell, they might consider offers over €30m for the 25-year-old, who is still weighing his options for a potential Premier League return.