Newcastle lining up move for Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea target with €100m buy-out clause

Newcastle United are reportedly planning to make a move for Sporting CP wonderkid Geovany Quenda.

CaughtOffside reports that the Magpies are lining up a move for the 17-year-old who is also being linked with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda. Photo by Shutterstock.

United could be favourites to win the race for Geovany Quenda, following the announcement of Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim as their new manager.

But the report from CaughtOffside via transfer guru Ekrem Konur suggests that Newcastle United could make the first move for the youngster.

But Quenda has a massive €100 million release clause in his contract and Sporting CP are not looking to sell.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Juventus are also reportedly interested in Geovany Quenda.