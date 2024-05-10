Newcastle lining up swoop for duo who is also being linked with Aston Villa, Man Utd and Liverpool

Newcastle United are reportedly gearing up for a transformative summer with plans to acquire Serie A talents Dean Huijsen and Matías Soule, as Eddie Howe sets his sights on bolstering his squad for future success.

The Magpies, having faced a challenging Premier League season marred by injuries, are keen to enhance their roster after qualifying for the Champions League last term.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the duo will cost Newcastle at least €60million.

Huijsen, a 19-year-old Spanish defender on loan at Roma from Juventus, and Soule, a 21-year-old Argentine winger impressing at Frosinone, are the targets in a proposed £60 million double swoop that could potentially be negotiated down.

Huijsen has also been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund.

Argentine winger Soule has also been linked with the likes of Aston Villa and Southampton in recent months.