Newcastle ponder £20m swoop for Burnley star

Newcastle United are reportedly considering a £20 million move for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford to provide competition for current No.1, Nick Pope.

The Daily Mail reports that the 21-year-old Trafford is seen as a potential rival rather than a replacement for Pope, who missed the second half of last season due to a shoulder injury.

Despite cooling interest in Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale due to a hefty asking price, Newcastle is determined to strengthen their goalkeeping options. Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili is also admired, but his fee is similarly high.

James Trafford, who struggled in his debut Premier League campaign with Burnley, is viewed as a more affordable option.

Newcastle aims to manage their finances carefully, especially as they will not be participating in European competitions next season, reducing the number of games for rotation.

Chelsea also reportedly has interest in Trafford, who joined Burnley from Manchester City for £15 million last summer and is part of England’s provisional Euro 2024 squad.