Newcastle reopen talks for goalkeeper

Newcastle United have reportedly reopened talks with Burnley for goalkeeper James Trafford.

TalkSPORT reports that the Magpies have reopened talks for James Trafford, with the hope of signing the goalkeeper in a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Newcastle United hope to persuade Burnley to agree to a loan deal with an obligation to buy, to help with PSR requirements.

Burnley rejected an offer of around £15million from Newastle United earlier in the 2024 summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old was part of the initial England Euro 2024 squad and featured for Burnley against Sunderland on Saturday.