QPR, Preston and Wycombe target Bolton defender

Queens Park Rangers are competing with Preston North End and Wycombe Wanderers for Bolton Wanderers defender George Johnston.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, all three clubs are weighing up a move for the 26-year-old before the 2025 summer transfer window closes.

Johnston is in the final year of his contract at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, making him a potentially low-cost signing.

The former Scotland U21 international has made 142 appearances for Bolton since joining from Feyenoord in 2021 and featured in their 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

With QPR missing defenders Jake Clarke-Salter and Jimmy Dunne, Johnston could provide valuable depth for Julien Stephan’s side. A move would also hand the centre-back his first opportunity to play in the Championship.