RB Leipzig lining up bid for Man Utd, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Spurs and West Ham target

Bundesliga club RB Leipzig are reportedly keen on signing Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that the German side are prepared to pay €30 million for the winger and other reports suggests the move could happen already in the 2025 January transfer window.

Southampton are reportedly looking for a much higher transfer fee if they are to consider selling Dibling.

Manchester United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham are all keeping tabs on Dibling, with a move from any of them more likely in the summer transfer window.

Former Southampton manager Russel Martin laughed off a potential £21 million bid from Manchester United last month.

The 18-year-old’s current contract at Southampton is due to expire in 2027.