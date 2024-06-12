RB Leipzig set to sign Liverpool, Aston Villa and Newcastle target

RB Leipzig are poised to sign Schalke 04’s promising midfielder Assan Ouedraogo, according to Sky Sport Germany.

The 18-year-old talent has attracted interest from major European clubs, including Bayern Munich, Milan, Inter, Juventus, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Despite Bayern Munich emerging as frontrunners in recent months, they withdrew from the race in early June.

Now, Leipzig are set to activate Assan Ouedraogo‘s release clause, estimated at around €10 million.

Final negotiations are underway between Leipzig and Ouedraogo’s representatives, with the midfielder expected to sign a contract extending until 2029.

Other clubs such as Liverpool, Everton and Brighton have also previously been linked with the youngster.