Real Madrid could hijack Arsenal deal for Calafiori

Italy international and Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori
Italy international and Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori. Photo by Shutterstock.

Spanish giants Real Madrid could reportedly hijack Arsenal’s deal to sign Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

Arsenal are continuing negotiations over the breakdown of Calafiori’s €50million fee, leaving the door open for Real Madrid.

Reports have long suggested that Calafiori joining the Gunners was a done deal, but that now does not seem that clear any longer.

Italian outlet Corriere di Bologna reports that Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has told the club to make a move for Riccardo Calafiori.

Calafiori has also been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Juventus, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea.

