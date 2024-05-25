Rio Ferdinand makes Man City vs Man Utd FA Cup final clash prediction

Rio Ferdinand is not confident ahead of Manchester United’s FA Cup final clash with rivals Manchester City on Saturday.

Most pundits expect City to have few problems winning the match on Saturday and Rio admits that he has got ‘no confidence’ in Manchester United’s chances ahead of the FA Cup final.

Ferdinand has made his prediction on City vs United and while refusing to predict the result, he believes City will win the match.

“Based on what I’ve seen this season from both sides, Manchester City and Manchester United, I’ve got no confidence, I have to say,” Ferdinand said on the Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE YouTube channel.

“It’s the first time I’m going to a cup final with Man United and thinking that we have a very, very, very, very small chance of winning this game.

“You always backed Man United, “It’s the cup final, Man United are gonna win this”, or, “Man United have got a real good chance to win it”.

“The gap between Man United and City now is at its biggest that it has ever been. The fall off that we’ve had compared to them right now is huge so how can I, in my right mind, go into this game with any sort of confidence?”

Ferdinand added: “You have a puncher’s chance because we’ve got someone like Bruno [Fernandes] maybe or Marcus [Rashford] or [Alejandro] Garnacho who can have a moment, an explosive moment. Remember Marcus’ goal against them earlier in the season.

“There are people that can do that but can we keep City out for the rest of the game? You’ll sitting there on tenterhooks, I’d be losing hair for the 90 minutes, the beard going even greyer.

“But you have hope, we’re football fans. You sit there and we have hope, man. Hope, craziness almost… borderline nuts! But you do have hope as a football fan and that’s how we live.

“But it’s going to be an absolute crazy effort and huge amount of luck and fortune, I think, for us to get anything out of this game.”

When asked for his score prediction, the United legend replied: “My heart says Man United on penalties and we limp to penalties, but my head says City are going to beat us.

“I can’t give a score. I just think they’ll win, I’ve got to be honest.

“They will take it out of our hands and we won’t even see the ball.”