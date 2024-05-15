Ronaldo urges club to sign Man Utd star

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly lobbying for his former Manchester United teammate, Bruno Fernandes, to join him at Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League this summer.

As Manchester United’s captain, Fernandes is a primary target for Al-Nassr, with the club prepared to make a substantial offer for the Portuguese midfielder.

The Daily Mirrror reports that Ronaldo has personally recommended that Al-Nassr pursue Fernandes, adding a layer of intrigue to the potential transfer.

Last week, Fernandes met with United’s executives, including new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, to discuss his future and the strategic direction of the club.

With two years remaining on his contract, plus an optional extension year, United is not pressured to sell but recognizes the need to align with Fernandes’ career aspirations to retain his services.